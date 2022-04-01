Tipp Today Full Show 010422

Friday’s Tipp Today came live from Nenagh! Johnny Looby joined us for his weekly unique look back at the week, we spoke to Helen who gave us her view on whether or not we should go back to wearing masks, our GP Pat Harrold was live in studio to talk about the benefits of laughing and being positive.

Fran also sat down with Nenagh woman Mairead Gill and her husband Robert to talk about living with Motor Neurone Disease, Katerina from Ukraine joined us to give her side of the story following our talk with Helen earlier in the week, We also spoke to Mike White from Nenagh’s men’s sheds as the initiative starts back up and our friday Panel of Ryan O’Meara, Imelda Walsh and Mary Ryan joined us to talk through the main headlines of the week including pitch invaders, price hikes and the infamous Oscars slap!