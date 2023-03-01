Tipp Today Full Show 010323

On Wednesday’s Tipp Today, Fran began by speaking to Amanda ahead of a fundraiser for the air ambulance following her son’s frightening freak accident, listener Carmel gave her views on the carers allowance, Peadar Toibin of Aontu on plans for a Covid review.

Tipp teen Charlotte was live in studio to discuss the Hope Project, set up to help teens with mental health issues, Dr Pat for the GP Slot spoke about signs of ovarian cancer, the Garda slot looked at news from across the County, Dr Conor Reidy’s Hidden Histories on on a Tipp UFO sighting in the 50’s and our gardening expert Ultan Nesbitt was on hand to answer all your gardening queries.