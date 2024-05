Cynthia Ni Mhurchu is running in the Ireland South constituency for a seat in the European Parliament.

She is a former RTE journalist and broadcaster who was lucky enough to present the Eurovision Song Contest on two separate occasions.

She is a qualified barrister and certified mediator working primarily in the family law courts.

Cynthia trained as a teacher, is bi-lingual and passionate about the Irish language

Cynthia Ni Mhurchu joined me in studio this morning…..