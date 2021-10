The mother of a teenage girl who claimed she developed the sleep disorder narcolepsy after receiving the swine flu vaccine has told the High Court her daughter was robbed of her childhood and teenage years.

The case, which was settled for one million euro yesterday and is the latest in several settlements, without admission of liability, of cases against the Minister for Health and the HSE.

