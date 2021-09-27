St Brigid’s Hospital – The ‘infamous report’ the Government claim recommends the closure of services

The Save St Brigid’s Action Campaign Group traveled to the Dáil last Wednesday afternoon with their petition to restore and reopen palliative care and respite services at St Bridgit’s Hospital in Carrick

Last week, Sinn Fein Cllr David Dunne spoke to Ali following that protest at the Dail, David told us that he was promised, by Minister Butle,r that she would forward this infamous report that the Government claim recommends the closure of services at St Brigids.

The group has received this report and we have also been going through it.





Local Clonmel activist and former TD Seamus Healy and Sinn Fein Councillor David Dunne spoke to Fran.