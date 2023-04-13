A Seriously ill Tipperary woman is in fear of being made homeless

A story now that shows the reality of the lifting of the evictions ban – you may have heard a segment of this on yesterday’s 545.

A Clonmel woman with Stage 4 cancer fears she is going to end up on the street.

Eleanor Fitzgerald was one the Tipperary tenants that was issued with an eviction notice following the Government’s decision to lift the ban this month…





It’s taken a toll on her mental health; physical health and she has become confined to her home out of fear.

Head of News Sheila Naughton spoke to her and started by asking her how she ended up in this situation.

You will also hear Eleanor’s friend Brenda Cronin who supported Eleanor during the interview.