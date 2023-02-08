Getting your toddler out of nappies can be a stressful time for all involved – remember that eventually your child will get the hang of using the toilet.
But how do you know your child is ready for potty training? And what are the basic steps to plan for?
Ann Costigan, Pediatric Nurse, Constipation and Toilet Training Expert spoke to Fran on Wednesday’s Tipp Today.
Poo in the Loo Lady – Ann Costigan
