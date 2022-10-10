Patrick McKeown – International expert on breathing and sleep

Should you change your diet after a poor night’s sleep?

We all know that if you’ve had a bad night’s sleep, the next day, it’s game over. It’s hard to concentrate, you’re yawning all day and, weirdly, you’re prone to eating less nutritious meals if you’re tired. Some studies have shown that with a lack of sleep, the hunger hormone ghrelin increases, while leptin, the hormone that makes you full, decreases.

Patrick McKeown is a leading international expert on breathing and sleep, and he joined Fran on Tipp Today this morning.