Noeleen Blackwell – CEO of the Rape Crisis Centre Dublin spoke to Fran this morning about Nadine Lott’s murder trial.

On Thursday of last week, Daniel Murtagh of Melrose Grove, Bawnogue, Clondalkin in Dublin was found guilty of her murder.

Rape Crisis Center 1800 778 888





Women’s Aid 1800 341 900

Men’s Aid 015 54 3811