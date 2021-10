Officials in the HSE say they are looking at introducing a ‘no jab, no job’ policy in Ireland.

The measure has been announced in New Zealand where doctors, nurses and other frontline healthcare workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Chief Clinical Officer with the HSE, Colm Henry, says the issue is being considered.





But what would it mean for us here?

Liam Herrick from the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, spoke to Michael on Tipp Today.