A new LGBTQIA+ school study

Over half of LGBTQIA+ secondary school students experience harassment on a continuing basis, a new report carried out by Dublin City University has shown. Some of the stark findings include:

61% of LGBTQ+ students surveyed reported hearing the word “gay” used in a negative way “frequently” or “often”.

52% heard negative comments about their sexuality “frequently” or “often”.





37% heard negative remarks about trans and gender non-conforming people “frequently” or “often”.

Debbie O’Rourke – Youth Co Ordinator for Pride of The Deise spoke to Fran today.