Minimalistic Living – Does living with less make us happier? Mary & Jo

It’s something we all have plenty of already but regularly fall victim to the relentless tormenting by advertising to buy even more with the promise that once we own a product, we’ll be happier, or slimmer, or fitter, or younger-looking, and our homes will transform into an aspirational Kardashian Taj Mahal.

Culling our own belongings and only keeping things in our home which are useful to us, or we really love can be a difficult task for some, I am the prime example of that as I do hoard a lot of items in my home…

Mary Gordon and Jo Knoble spoke to Fran about it this morning….