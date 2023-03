The seizure and search of a computer at Patrick Quirke’s home as part of investigations into the 2011 murder of Bobby Ryan was unlawful, the Supreme Court declared this week.

The prosecution said during the appeal that the computer was used for internet searches on the rate of decomposition of human remains and on the limitations of forensic DNA.

They scheduled a hearing for further case management next Wednesday.

