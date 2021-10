In March 2021, the tragic news reached us that 16-year Oisin Williams from Cloughjordan had died by suicide.

Oisin’s Mum, Liz Wiliams, agreed to talk to Fran about the tragic loss. He met her at her home in Cloughjordan last week and he began by asking her to tell him about her son Oisin.





C-SAW CLONMEL 052 617 2477

LIVING LINKS 087 969 3021

SAMARITANS 116 123

PIETA HOUSE 1800 247 247