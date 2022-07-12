Living with Prader Willi Syndrome

An International conference on Prader-Willi syndrome took place in UL over the weekend.

Prader-Willi syndrome is incredibly complex. It is associated with a feeling of constant hunger and not being able to control the impulse to seek out and eat food.

People with Prader-Willi syndrome think about food all the time and live in a constant state of food-related anxiety.





There is no cure or treatment.

One of the speakers at the conference at the weekend was Moneygall woman, Martha Jones.

Our reporter Alison Hyland travelled to Moneygall to meet Martha and her mum Anne to find out more about this little known and complex syndrome…….