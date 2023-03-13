Two Tipperary students have highlighted the inequalities of the HPAT exam which used to assist with the selection of students into medicine.
Lisa O’Connor attends the Ursuline School in Thurles, while Louis Ryan is a student at Rockwell College in Cashel and they brought their concerns to the Dail in recent days.
They were live in studio with Fran this morning.
HPAT Exam Concerns – Louis & Lisa
