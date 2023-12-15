Why the homelessness crisis needs urgent attention

A five-year-old girl and her mother are among the people to be evicted over the Christmas period the Taoiseach has been told, as he was urged to help those in insecure housing.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald raised the cases of people who are living “from pay cheque to pay cheque”, and who face eviction over the Christmas period.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing indicate that there are almost 4,000 children in emergency accommodation, with 13,000 people homeless as of the end of November.





Our great friend Alice Leahy from the Alice Leahy Trust spoke to Fran.

