It can be easy to minimise the death of an animal, but if you’ve ever had a pet in your life, you’ll know that losing them is utterly devastating.

With Christmas just around the corner, our thoughts turn towards those who are looking at spending a festive season without their beloved pets for the first time.

Ann Marie Troy is a qualified Pet Bereavement and Support Counsellor and holds qualifications in Human / Animal Bond Psychology… She spoke to Fran on Tipp Today.