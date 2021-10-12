GAA Violence on the Sidelines

Wicklow GAA have confirmed that they will investigate a fight that broke out after an Under 15 match ended on Saturday.

The county Under 15D final between Carnew and Kilcoole, played at Wicklow GAA’s Centre of Excellence at Ballinakill, saw a fight break out between players and adult onlookers.

The incident which has been widely shared on social media over the weekend took place at the end of the game after a Carnew player was sent off after the final whistle.





But it’s not just an isolated incident, we’re seeing incidents like this right across the Country and Tipperary I’m sure is no different

John O’Shea is a former Chair of the West Board and Tom McGrath, many of you will know as a Tipp Fm analyst and is also a referee at underage level in Tipperary, they both spoke to Michael on Tipp Today to discuss if Tipp GAA was experiencing the same problems.