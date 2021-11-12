Fiona Crotty – Tipperary County Council and Age Friendly Programme Manager on dementia services

The Dementia Understand Together Campaign is running this week and it aims to shine a light on dementia and all the people affected by a diagnosis.

Not just the person with dementia but also their family, friends and all healthcare personnel, organizations and volunteers who work to make their lives a bit easier.

We spoke to Marguerite Kelly from Cashel on Monday who is living with dementia on Monday. Fiona Crotty – Tipperary County Council and Age Friendly programme manager spoke to Fran this morning about the type of work she does and the services Age Friendly provide.