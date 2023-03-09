Finding a Voice is a five-day festival of music in Clonmel by female composers through the ages and around the world, in celebration of International Women’s Day which kicked off yesterday.
The festival features performances from leading Irish and international musicians of unforgettable music by remarkable women.
Eleanor Kelly and Roisin Maher were live in studio with Fran today to talk about it.
Finding A Voice – Eleanor Kelly & Roisin Maher
