Fake tan has been a summer beauty staple for white women year after year.

As more information about the dangers of sunbeds and sitting unprotected in the sun become known, self-tanners are the safer way to achieve that sun-kissed appearance. But more and more beauty fans are challenging this desirable aesthetic and questioning why women are changing ourselves for yet another beauty fad.

Laura Moloney of Lauren Salon spoke to Fran on Tipp Today.