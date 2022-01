Dream analysis is a therapeutic technique best known for its use in psychoanalysis. From social media reports to academic studies, it’s clear dreams and their meanings have all been on our minds since the pandemic began.

Limerick College’s new master’s degree explores aspects of the psyche through dreams.

Dr Mathew Maher from LIT. Lecturer and Course Leader in Certificate in Jungian Psychology with Art Therapy. He spoke to Fran on Tipp Today this morning.