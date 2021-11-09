COPD Awareness – Mary Gavin & Prof Tim McDonnell

COPD, or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, is more commonly known to people as bronchitis or emphysema, and affects approximately half a million people in this country. Indeed, between 2017 and 2019, there were 1,615 people from Tipperary hospitalised due to COPD.

The key symptoms of COPD are breathlessness and chronic cough.

Smoking is the main cause but other risk factors include air pollution, inhaling dusts, chemicals or fumes, chronic asthma and family history.





Mary Gavin is from Nenagh and lives with COPD and Professor Tim McDonnell is a Consultant Respiratory Physician and Chair of COPD Support Ireland. Both of them spoke to Fran on Tipp Today this morning.