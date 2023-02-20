Congenital Heart Disease – Rachel Lonergan

Congenital Heart Disease is the most common birth defect worldwide and between 500 to 600 babies are born with the condition in Ireland each year.

It arises when a child’s heart does not form correctly during pregnancy.

Rachel is a Tipperary mum to 12-year-old Izzy. Izzy became seriously ill when she was age three and was diagnosed with endocarditis.

She spoke to Fran on Tipp Today this morning.