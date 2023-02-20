There are a lot of times when family gatherings end with kids being told to “Give granny a hug or a kiss”
But should we force them to hug or kiss a relative?
It seems like a simple act, but it can send mixed signals about who is in control of the child’s body.
So, what do the experts say?
Dr Mary O’Kane is a Lecturer in Psychology and Early Childhood Education teaching with the Open University, and she spoke to Fran on Tipp Today this morning.
Should Children be forced to give affection? – Dr Mary O’Kane
