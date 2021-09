The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation and some crèche operators have expressed concern about changes to close contact rules for children.

From Monday, children who are aged 12 and under will no longer have to be tested for Covid or stay at home if they are asymptomatic close contacts of a confirmed case in schools.

Louise Tobin, a teacher at St Joseph’s Primary School Tipp Town and

Brendan Horan, Principal of Cahir Boys National School and INTO rep for Tipperary joined Alison.