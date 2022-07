The Carrick on Suir Meals Assistance Service is a voluntary, self-funded group, dedicated to providing hot nourishing meals for people in the town and surrounding areas.

The group gathers beside St Molleran’s church to cook from scratch, anything up to 60 meals in a day for people who are unable to cook for themselves.

Debbie Cooney is the lady leading the charge and our reporter Alison Hyland went down to meet the group this week. She began by asking Debbie how the group came to being….