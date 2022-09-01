Billy O’Dwyer joins Fran on Tipp Today

Cashel Singer/Songwriter Billy O’Dwyer Bob will be in Concert at the Source Arts Centre in Thurles on the 15th of September to launch his fourth album, an all-original 12-track CD titled ‘What Do You Dream’.

Billy, who has been writing songs for many years, cites his influences as ranging from Irish songwriters such as Percy French, Johnny McEvoy, and Christy Moore to country folk legends such as Willie Nelson, John Prine, and Johnny Cash.

His own music is of a country folk style with a traditional flavor. Billy’s songs have been recorded by other artists including major Irish artist Daniel O’Donnell, who had a hit with his song, ‘Tipperary Girl’.





All of Billy’s albums are self-released, and he is currently working on his fifth album.