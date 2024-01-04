Tipp Today Podcast 04/01/24

Heartache for Luke Littler last night but we look at how a 16 year old has created a resurgence in the popularity of darts

A fire at the old Primary school in Fethard

The Jeffrey Epstein list is revealed but what now for the hundreds of high profile names revealed…





More of our listeners share their concerns on overcrowding in our hospitals

Electric vehicle sales in Tipp trail behind the national trend

Better Sleep Habits for 2024

We find out more about “For After I’ve Gone” – born from a woman dealing with a devastating diagnosis

Muriel Cuddy discusses becoming healthy and well for 2024.

A taste of this week’s Down Your Way

The latest farming news with the Farmers Journal

