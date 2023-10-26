Tipp Today Full Show 261023

On Thursday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to:

*Jodie on her conerns about out of hours GP Care in Thurles

*Martin was appealing to find the man who saved his life in Templemore

*Gary and Fiona on calls to scrap the unaccompanied driver rule

*Superintendant Eddie Golden on Bank Holiday road safety

*Tom on the Tipp FM Clock that’s still ticking!

*Magician Steve Spade was live in studio

*Muriel Cuddy on sugar addicition

*And Nicholas Ryan Purcell was in studio to tell us about his incredible new documentary on the great Mabel Wallace!