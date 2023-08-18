Tipp Today Full Show 180823

Johnny Luby joined Fran for his take on the week that was, John told us about his frustration in trying to get a grant for vital home improvements, Davy told us about the cost of trying to deal with chronic back pain, Martina on the options available now for weddings and funeral. magician Steve Spade was live in studio fresh from his Merlin award win, we heard about the Suaimhneas sna Coillte event taking place this weekend and our friday panel of Paula, Mark and Joe had a lively debate on the main news stories of the week!