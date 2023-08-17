Tipp Today Full Show 170823

On Thursday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Clonmel Mayor Richie Molloy and William Burke from the Talbot Hotel on plans for a meeting on Monday on the ongoing issues with water.

Liam gave his thoughts on the Ploughing match becoming a ticketed event, Conor Reidy gave us analysis on the latest RTE report. Eddie O’Brien from the Thinking Centre in Clonmel on their upcoming talk on the Ukraine War, Physiotherapist Mumi Hossain on spinal health, farming news with Caitriona Morrissey, Muriel was live in studio to talk about after death options, Thomas on the issues with water and Liam Herrick from the Irish Council for Civil Liberties on Gardai being called to protect ATM’s following the Bank of Ireland error.