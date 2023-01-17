Tipp Today Full Show 170123

On Tuesday’s Tipp Today, Fran spoke to Cara Darmody ahead of her latest campaign to secure services for families in Tipperary, tributes were paid to former Tipp TD Carrie Acheson who passed away, Cllr John Fitzgerald, Anna May McHugh, TD Mattie McGrath and Cllr Richie Molloy all paid tribute.

Eddie spoke to us about St Brigids in Carrick on Suir, we had our weekly GP slot with Pat Harrold, Interiors expert Karen Prendergast on affordable design, our Dear Phil slot dealth with long distance relationships, Christmas party shame and covid vaccine row, Cllr Mairin McGrath pays tribute to Carrie Acheson, Luke has a spooky story! Brian spoke about the cost of drinking, Cathal Nolan on the latest cold spell and Fran and Emma discussed the new season of Love Island!