Housing and the long wait for a home – we hear from
one Tipperary mum waiting years to be housed.
• The idolisation of the Hutch, why is the notorious
criminal adored in some quarters.
• Calls for Coillte to pay for road damage in Tipperary
• We’ll be talking about age in our health slot with
Muriel
• Farming news with Caitriona from the Farmers Journal
• A look ahead to this week’s Down Your Way
• And more on Tipperary’s dangerous roads
Tipp Today 20/04/23
Housing and the long wait for a home – we hear from