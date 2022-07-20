Summer recipes to brighten up your dinner table

Making the most of the summer weather usually means eating outside as much as possible, but you don’t need a blisteringly hot day to have a truly summery feast at your table. Luke Ahearne from Clonmel is Head Chef at Corrigan’s Mayfair in London and he shared some delicious mouthwatering recipes with us!

We’ve attached the recipes below…





Cherry tomato and melon Gazpacho

Ingredients

Serves 6

· 500g cherry tomatoes

· 350g melon peeled and roughly chopped

· 1/2 red onions chopped

· 1/2 cucumbers roughly chopped

· 25g x basil

· 25g x coriander

· 50g x sherry vinegar

· 80g x olive oil

· Good pinch of salt

· Freshly crackled black pepper

· Pinch of cayenne pepper

· Squeeze of lemon juice



Method

· Mix all the ingredients together and crush with your hands, allow to macerate overnight.

· Blend on a high speed until very smooth.

· Pass through a fine sieve into a bowl over ice.

· Check seasoning.

· Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days.

· Serve ice cold.

****************************************************************************



Line Caught Cod, Mussels and Salsa Verde



Ingredients

Serves 6

· 6 portions of cod skinned and pin boned

· 50g butter

· 2 cloves of garlic crushed

· 2 sprigs of thyme

· 500g x new season baby potatoes

· 1 sheet of kombu or any seaweed

· 50g butter

· 300g mussels soaked in water and bearded

· 1 glass of white wine

· 1 clove of garlic crushed

· 2 sprigs of thyme

· 2 tbsp. capers

· 2 anchovy fillets

· 2 garlic cloves, peeled

· 100g of flat-leaf parsley

· 25g basil

· 70g of extra virgin olive oil



Method

· Start with the salsa Verde, Place all of the ingredients (except the oil) in a food processor and pulse for several seconds until a paste forms.

· With the food processor on low, slowly pour in the olive oil until the paste becomes a thick sauce. Decant into a bowl and set aside

· For the potatoes, place in a suitable pan and cover with cold water, add the Kombu, butter and a good pinch of salt.

· Bring to the boil and simmer for about 20 minutes until just cooked.

· Drain, remove seaweed and season with black pepper and a little butter keep warm.

· To cook the mussels get a pan that has a lid very hot, add the mussels, garlic and thyme then the white wine.

· Place the lid on and turn the heat down to medium.

· When the mussels open remove them and drain them through a colander.

· Keep the mussel juice, it is great in soups, stocks and sauces.

· Finally the cod, season with fine sea salt on both sides and place in a medium to hot pan with a little veg oil.

· Cook for 2-3 minutes until the skin is a lovely golden brown. Add butter, thyme and garlic and baste.

· Finish with a good squeeze of lemon and serve with steamed tender stem broccoli.

****************************************************************************



Wexford Strawberry Meringue, Black Pepper and Basil

Ingredients

Serves 6

· Meringue shells x 6

· 400g x Wexford strawberries cut in quarters

· 30g x icing sugar

· A good twist of black pepper

· Freshly picked basil

· Vanilla ice cream



Method

· Take your strawberries, icing sugar and picked basil and dress in a bowl.

· Leave for 20 to allow the juices to come out.

· Place the strawberries on top of the meringue.

· Make a nice scoop of ice cream and place on top.

· Garnish with fresh basil.