Peers Stand Strong Together is a group aiming to support those in local communities struggling with mental health. It was set up to promote positive mental health and suicide prevention.

It covers Clogheen, Ballyporeen Skeheenarinky, Burncourt, Ballyporeen, Ballylooby and Ardfinnan.

Dr Amy Rose Hayes is A Clinical Psychologist and member of the group & Catherine McChraith is founder member of Peers Stand Strong joined Fran in studio.