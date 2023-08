Ireland’s new music sensation Dan McCabe has emerged from the pandemic to become one of the biggest attractions in the country.

The 25-year-old folk and ballad singer from Naas, Co. Kildare, has had a phenomenal rise to stardom and the good news for his fans in Tipperary is that he is bringing his show to Dundrum Hall on Saturday August 26th.

Dan joined Fran alongside his pal Kyle live in studio.