Caitriona Morrissey on RTÉ Investigates – Milking It – Dairy’s Dirty Little Secret

The dairy sector is bracing itself for the fallout from RTÉ documentary aired last night which uncovered the mistreatment of young dairy calves at marts and investigated the controversial live calf export trade.

Caitriona Morrissey is News Editor with The Farmers Journal and she joined Fran to discuss the documentary.

We witnessed a squealing calf, visibly terrified, picked up and tossed into the back of a lorry already full of distressed animals. It is one of many upsetting images from the exposé.

