Uruguay’s capital city Montevideo banned table salt & salty condiments such as ketchup & mayonnaise from restaurants in 2015 in a bid to lower the salt intake of its residents.

Professor Luke O’Neill who was in the Uruguayan city of Montevideo this week is calling for Irish restaurants to ban salt from their premises.

This sparked a lot of reaction to the show.





Laurann O’Reilly is our nutritionist, and she shared her views and insights with us.