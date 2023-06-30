Art, what is it good for? A social space by Broken Fields with Clonmel Junction Arts Festival

A very special outside broadcast today. We were live from The Plaza in Clonmel to celebrate Junction Festival 2023 which kicks off today.

Broken Fields presents ‘Art, what is it good for?’

This is a social space guided by the question: ‘How can we co-create a space with the public in Clonmel?’





Kate O’Shea who is an artist working across printmaking, large-scale installation, performance, and publishing and Enya Moore who’s a design researcher, writer, and educator – both from the Broken Fields Collective joined Fran at our outside broadcast to explain the collective and their involvement at the festival.