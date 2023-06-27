The 5.45 – Minister for Education Norma Foley on St. Joseph’s Primary School

You’ll have heard in our bulletins today that Minister Norma Foley was in St. Joseph’s Primary School in Tipp Town yesterday to see the work they had been doing since achieving Deis Status as well as officially opening their new extension.

The day was full of performances, speeches, and poetry and as a result there was just too much for Sheila to fit into one day – so – today Sheila has an interview with the Education Minister on the future of Deis in the county, and development of an inclusive culture in schools, and tomorrow we will hear form the staff and students.

Sheila started by asking the Minister for her thoughts of her welcome which saw her receive a plethora of Tipperary themed gifts, that we’re sure will go down a storm in Kerry: