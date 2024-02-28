Ours To Protect – Tipperary County Council adopts new Local Authority Climate Action Plan

This week Tipp FM looked at:

Tipperary County Council’s new Local Authority Climate Action Plan

The LACAP has been officially adopted by the local authority members at this month’s plenary meeting which also reaffirmed its commitment to the EU Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy (an initiative supported by the European Commission bringing together thousands of local governments that want to secure a better future for their citizens).





100 agreed climate actions will seek to achieve the Council’s own organisational energy efficiency and emissions reductions targets and also to help other sectors and communities to achieve their climate action ambitions and targets. In addition, the LACAP sets out a vision and stakeholder actions to support the businesses and communities in the Tipperary ‘Decarbonising Zone’ in reducing their greenhouse gas emissions and to benefit from climate action investment.

For more information:

The LACAP and associated documents, including a County Climate Change Risk Assessment, Baseline Emissions Inventory for both the County and the Decarbonising Zone and all relevant environment reports may be viewed on the Councils website: https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/climateaction

Further details about the EU Covenant of Mayors may be found here:

https://eu-mayors.ec.europa.eu/en/home