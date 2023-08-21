Petals and Paper is an amazing Company set up by Nenagh artist Shirley McLoughney who creates the most beautiful craft iteams like stationary and card from waste products like old coffee cups, cardboard and feedbags! To colour her products she uses vegetables. She also uses glass to create the most beautiful jewellery!
You can find out more at: www.facebook.com/creativecardsbyshirley/
Ours To Protect – Petals & Paper
