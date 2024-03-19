Ours To Protect – John Nallen – Rising Energy Costs

The Minella Hotel in Clonmel has installed solar panels which have led to a significant reduction in the cost of lighting and also heating its swimming pool.

Proprietor John Nallen also has a successful horse training business at Lavally near Clonmel

where again solar panels have cut costs – he is advising farmers to utilise any roof space they have to instal solar panels. John is also of the view that shopping around for the best value in energy costs is a worthwhile exercise.