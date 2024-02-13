Ours to Protect – IAS – Water

This week Tipp FM looked at the possibility that climate change could be behind our problems with water.

As thousands of households in Tipperary grapple with rolling boil water notices and outages, one expert

believes we never recovered from the drought of 2018 and fears that more problems with water could be

on the way if we don’t conserve supply and be responsible with our usage.

Alison Hyland spoke to Mick Hogan from IAS laboratores who explained water issues are becoming

more common and why climate change may be responsible.

