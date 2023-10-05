Ours To Protect – Hemp Farming

Could Hemp farming be the future of Irish agriculture?

The hemp market is expected to reach 41.7 billion dollars globally by 2027.

Hemp can be used to make a vast array of biodegradable materials, requires very little fertiliser and is considered a carbon sink, sequesteringlarge quantities of CO2.

Ireland could be seen as an important player in the market because it is ideally positioned between Europe and the US.

While we do have a small number of hemp farmers here under the Hemp Co-operative, more are being encouraged to join.

Our Reporter Alison Hyland spoke to 2 Hemp farmers to find out more…..