Tipperary’s Seán Mockler earned All-American honours last night.

The Moycarkey-Coolcroo AC club man was competing in Oregon at the NCAA Track & Field Championship finals.

Competing for Indiana University, Mockler placed 15th in the hammer throw event at the championships, with his best mark on his second attempt of 67.92m,

The 15th place finish earned the former Thurles CBS student second team All-American honours for the second time after he earned the same honour in 2022.