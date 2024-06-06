Local winners in National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2024 named

Six local organisations in Tipperary have been announced as County Finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2024.

The awards aim to honour, showcase and celebrate the inspiring work being carried out nationwide by thousands of projects, clubs and individuals who have received support from Good Causes funding.

Nearly 30 cents of every Euro spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over the country.

Initiatives recognised include the Clonmel Junction Festival, Carrick United AFC, the Clonmel Community Mother Programme, Clonmel Tidy Towns, Holycross Football Club and the Tipperary Branch of Down Syndrome Ireland.

The 147 County Finalists will now compete for a place in the National Finals judging phase next month, after which the National Finalists will be announced.