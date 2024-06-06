Bonfield: Coillte should contribute to road repair costs

Local roads across the Tipperary have been damaged due to felling being carried out by Coillte.

That’s according to Labour Councillor Fiona Bonfield who says that the weight of the lorries is the main factor.

Newport based Cllr Bonfield says that the council shouldn’t be expected to pay for all the repairs.

“I suppose it’s the weight of the lorries and the timber that’s on it – and they do cause havoc to the roads in and out. And I suppose with the rain that’s falling and the weather it all plays havoc on the road. And I’ll be honest with you there’s a lot of bridges being damaged as well as a result of all the felling of these trees.

“Its costing a lot of money and I do think Coillte should be contributing something to this.”